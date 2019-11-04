Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota through the years
Thomas Spota has been serving as Suffolk County's district attorney since he won his first election in 2001. During the 1970s and early 1980s, Spota worked as a Suffolk prosecutor under District Attorney Patrick Henry.
MORE PHOTOS
Top photos from around LI, NYC from January - April 2019 Places we loved on Long Island See who got hired, promoted on Long Island 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years Photos: High school homecomings across LI Long Island's abandoned places 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 107 signs you're from Suffolk 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse 19 Long Island myths and legends
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.