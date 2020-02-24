Attorney withdraws from Thomas Valva case

A judge allowed an attorney appointed to represent Michael Valva, the NYPD officer charged in the hypothermia death of his 8-year-old son, to withdraw from the case Monday over a possible conflict of interest.

Robert Del Col of Bay Shore told Suffolk Judge William Condon during a hearing in Riverhead that he had offered legal advice to Valva’s ex-wife Justyna Zubko-Valva last April after watching her struggle while representing himself in Nassau County matrimonial court.

Condon agreed the brief exchange between Del Col and Zubko-Valva could be construed as problematic.

“I would not want something like this to sabotage whatever result comes down the line,” Condon said.

Valva, 40, faces second degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child charges in the death of his son Thomas. Authorities said the boy died of hypothermia last month after Valva and his fiancée Angela Pollina forced him to sleep in an in heated garage on a frigid winter night. Valva pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment earlier this month.

Condon ordered Valva, who is being held without bail, to get an attorney and return to court on March 5.

Valva, wearing the same black T-shirt and jeans he was wearing when he was arrested last month, told Condon he did not have the funds to hire a private attorney. Condon ordered a review if Valva’s finances to see if he qualifies for a free court-appointed attorney.

Condon appointed Del Col to represent Valva at his arraignment after the 15-year NYPD veteran said he did not have the money to hire his own lawyer. Legal Aid officials said at the arraignment that Valva did not qualify for free counsel, but Condon said he wanted a new review because Valva’s finances had changed since his arrest.