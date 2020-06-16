The mother of Thomas Valva filed a $200 million federal lawsuit Tuesday that claims Long Island officials failed to protect her 8-year-old boy who died in January after his NYPD officer allegedly forced him to sleep in an unheated garage in frigid temperatures and despite her many allegations to officials that her kids were the victims of abuse.

The lawsuit filed by Justyna Zubko-Valva in the Eastern District of New York names Nassau Judge Hope Schwartz Zimmerman, who awarded custody of Thomas and his brothers to their father, Michael Valva, in 2017, as a defendant. Other defendants include Suffolk County Child Protective Services caseworkers, investigators and supervisors; the East Moriches Union Free School District; and attorneys Donna McCabe and Ethan Halpern, who were assigned to represent the Valva children during divorce proceedings.

Michael Valva, an NYPD transit officer, and his fiancee, Angela Pollina, are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Valva and Pollina have been charged with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child in Thomas’ death and the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony.

Authorities allege Valva and Pollina forced Thomas to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures outside fell to just 19 degrees. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lucien Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, declined to comment citing the pending litigation with respect to Hope-Zimmerman. Messages to McCabe, the lawyer who represented the children during their parents’ divorce and who stepped away from the case earlier this year, and Curti, who no longer represents Valva in the pending divorce proceeding, were not immediately answered.