Mourners filed into a Melville church where a funeral Mass was being celebrated Thursday morning for Thomas Valva, the 8-year-old who died from hypothermia Jan. 17 after his father and the father’s fiancee allegedly forced the boy to sleep in an unheated garage on a frigid winter night.

More than 100 people were inside St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church before the start of the service.

A short time later, Thomas’ mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, accompanied her son’s coffin into the church, with her two other sons, Anthony, 10, and Andrew, 6, at her side. Thomas’ maternal grandmother was also there.

Zubko-Valva and her sons placed their hands on the coffin before taking their seats. She did a reading from the Bible, the book of Revelation. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes,” she read.

Zubko-Valva has accused her ex-husband Michael Valva of abusing Thomas and the couple’s two other sons for years, and the boy’s death has prompted several investigations and generated widespread community outrage.

Some of the mourners were complete strangers who said before the service began that they were moved by Thomas’ death and outraged by the failure of Suffolk County social services officials, police, prosecutors, and judges who failed to protect the boy.

“I don’t know the family at all, but the child was murdered and I’m here to pray for him,” said Ron Azzaro, 66, a retiree from Lindenhurst, before heading into the church for Thomas' funeral.

A woman who would only identify herself as Maria said she didn’t know the boy either but attended the church and felt compelled to attend.

“It’s a sad situation,” she said, and then started tearing up. “Everyone feels for that child ... very deeply; it goes right through you.”

Some mourners were in Department of Correction uniforms. The boy's mother works as a correction officer on Rikers Island.

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Valva, 40, and his fiancee Angela Pollina, 42, prosecutors said Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. The charges in the indictment were not specified.

Valva, an NYPD officer, and Pollina pleaded not guilty last week to charges of second-degree murder. They are expected to be arraigned on the indictments in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead next week, officials said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said earlier this week that the Department of Social Services will conduct a thorough internal investigation into how the agency handled Thomas’ case. Bellone also said an external task force will review the county’s policies and procedures related to allegations of child abuse and recommend necessary changes.