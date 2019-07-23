TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in Thomaston while 'likely' making U-turn, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 58-year-old man was killed when his car was struck on the driver's side by another car Monday afternoon on Grace Avenue in Thomaston, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the victim, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, likely was attempting to make a U-turn from the eastbound shoulder near Weigt Court around 3 p.m. when the car was struck by an eastbound 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by a 29-year-old man.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the Tiguan was also taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks and police said the investigation in the circumstances of the accident was continuing.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

