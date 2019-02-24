Suffolk County police on Sunday arrested a Brentwood teenager on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat against Brentwood High School's freshman center on social media, police said.

The 16-year-old male, whose identity police did not release, made the online threat Sunday. It targeted the Leahy Avenue school on Monday, police said. A police spokeswoman declined to describe the alleged threat and would not say if the suspect was a student at the high school.

Police said officials from the Brentwood Union Free School District, as well as several parents, reported the threat to police.

Third Precinct Crime Section officers arrested the suspect without incident at about 5 p.m., police said. He was charged with making a terroristic threat and is scheduled to be held overnight before his arraignment Monday in Family Court in Central Islip.