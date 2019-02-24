TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Long Island

Brentwood teen charged in social media threat, cops say

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

Suffolk County police on Sunday arrested a Brentwood teenager on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat against Brentwood High School's freshman center on social media, police said. 

The 16-year-old male, whose identity police did not release, made the online threat Sunday.  It targeted the Leahy Avenue school on Monday, police said. A police spokeswoman declined to describe the alleged threat and would not say if the suspect was a student at the high school. 

Police said officials from the Brentwood Union Free School District, as well as several parents, reported the threat to police.

Third Precinct Crime Section officers arrested the suspect without incident at about 5 p.m., police said. He was charged with making a terroristic threat and is scheduled to be held overnight before his arraignment Monday in Family Court in Central Islip. 

Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Vehicles drive through flooding on Horseblock Road at NWS: Winds to ramp up between 7-midnight
Thern Shivers of Hempstead joins members of New Lawmakers target cash bail; DAs say slow down
President Donald Trump stands with North Korean leader 1600: Trump moves the North Korea goalposts closer 
Repairs to Prospect School at 265 Peninsula Blvd. Repairs to storm-damaged school to cost up to $15M
Gerard Chasteen walks down the driveway of his Cops: Man shot drone looking for missing dog out of sky
Cape Cod National Seashore park ranger Eric Trudeau After fatal shark attack, some complain of slow response