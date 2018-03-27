TODAY'S PAPER
Three airmen killed in Iraq returned to Long Island

By Newsday staff
Four members of the Long Island-based 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard were among seven U.S. service members killed March 15, 2018, in a helicopter crash in western Iraq.

The bodies of three members of the 106th -- Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso, 39, of Commack; Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station; and Capt. Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, 37, of Long Island City, Queens -- were brought to their home base March 27 at Francis Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, the first of a series of services, wakes and funerals planned for them on Long Island and in Manhattan.

The body of the fourth, Capt. Andreas B. O’Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches, was taken to Florida for services.

Three copters fly over Francis S. Gabreski Air
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Three helicopters fly over Gabreski Airport with the bodies of Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso and Capt. Christopher Zanetis.

A motorcade leads the way for fallen A
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

A motorcade leads the way for the coffin of Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso near Gabreski Airport.

The body of Technical Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Firefighters from various departments salute the hearse carrying the coffin of Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs near Gabreski Airport.

Members of the East Quogue Fire Department salute
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Firefighters salute as the coffins of Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso and Capt. Christopher Zanetis near Gabreski Airport.

Dennis Daley holds up a knit blanket reading
Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

Dennis Daley of Commack holds up a knit blanket as the coffin of Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso arrives at a funeral home in Kings Park on March 27, 2018.

The body of Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso, one
Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

The coffin of Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso arrives at a funeral home in Kings Park.

The body Christopher Tripp Zanetis, of one of
Photo Credit: amNewYork/Ivan Pereira

Firefighters salute the coffin of Capt. Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis as it arrives at a funeral home in Manhattan on March 27, 2018.

Members of the East Quogue Fire Department salute
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Firefighters salute the procession for the coffins of Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso and Capt. Christopher Zanetis at Gabreski Airport.

