Four members of the Long Island-based 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard were among seven U.S. service members killed March 15, 2018, in a helicopter crash in western Iraq.

The bodies of three members of the 106th -- Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso, 39, of Commack; Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station; and Capt. Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, 37, of Long Island City, Queens -- were brought to their home base March 27 at Francis Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, the first of a series of services, wakes and funerals planned for them on Long Island and in Manhattan.

The body of the fourth, Capt. Andreas B. O’Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches, was taken to Florida for services.

