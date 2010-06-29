Top Cops: Pair cited for fire rescue

For their work in saving a man from a house fire, Suffolk County police officers Richard Caiado and Paul Allicino were named the Sixth Precinct's Cops of the Month.

On Feb. 21, Caiado and Allicino were on patrol in the Miller Place area when they heard a report of a fire. When they got to the house, it was engulfed in flames. The officers forced open the front door and came upon a disabled man who was disoriented. They pulled him out of the house into fresh air.

According to Caiado, the man told Allicino there were two women upstairs. The officers, as well as the Miller Place fire chief, went into the house but were turned away by the conditions. "We ran to the side of the house to smash out the window, to attempt to get into the bedroom," Caiado said. They found no one. Caiado, Allicino and members of the fire department checked the other bedroom, but could see nobody was in the rooms. The two women left the house sometime before the fire.

Caiado has been with the department since 1985 and will retire soon, he said. A Marine veteran, he has received a Meritorious Police Service Award, 23 Department Recognition Awards, seven Command Recognition Awards, five prior Cop of the Month Awards, two Letters of Appreciation as well as an Exceptional Meritorious Award for his work at this fire.

Allicino joined the department in 2006, and has earned three Department Recognition Awards, a Letter of Appreciation and an Exceptional Meritorious Award for the February incident.