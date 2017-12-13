Look back at the top Long Island photos from 2017.

The funeral procession for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald makes its way down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where a funeral Mass for McDonald was held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

A Long Island Rail Road rider is helped by a fellow rider as he struggles to navigate the snow-covered steps leading to the platform at the Port Jefferson LIRR station on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Neither the steps nor the train platform appeared to have been shoveled following the major snowstorm.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students of Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional School practice basketball skills with Bishop John Barres during their physical education class on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Computer Graphics Teacher Cora Sparwasser gets her head shaved by James Ricciardo during the annual St. Baldrick's "GIVE HAIR-GET HAIR" event at the slip Career Center at Suffolk BOCES, Friday, March 3, 2017. Students in Eastern Suffolk BOCES barbering and cosmetology programs joined forces to shave heads and provide St. Patrick's Day-inspired services to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancer.

Students at Nassau Community College make their way through the school campus on a snowy morning, Friday, March 10, 2017.

Melville Fire Department on the scene of a truckload of beer that spilled after a crash on the south service road of the Long Island Expressway just east of Walt Whitman Road on March 22, 2017.

An aerial view of the new NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Carlos Lopez and Lourde Banegas mourn by the coffin of their son, Michael Lopez Banegas, during his funeral at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood, Thursday April, 20, 2017. Michael was one of the four young men whose battered bodies were found in a wooded area of a small park in Central Islip in April.

NYFD firefighter William N. Tolley's daughter, wearing his fireman hat and holding his helmet and a blanket with his face on it, at St. Martin of Tour RC Church in Bethpage after a final farewell on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Amy and Mike Howard of Center Moriches hold their 6-month-old triplets Hunter, Jackson, and Kaden with Dr. David Chesler, assistant professor of neurosurgery at Stony Brook Medicine, following a news conference at Stony Brook University Hospital Monday, May 1, 2017. The triplets, born with craniosynotosis, a congenital premature fusion of one or more sutures on a baby's skull, underwent minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries at the hospital in January.

Hans Klose gets a kiss from one of his pigs while Mariya Klose hugs a dog to talk about the final Out of This World Barnum & Bailey Circus during media day at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on May 19, 2017.

Knoddy, a brown lab owned by Toby Lynn Boyce from Millerton, N.Y., flys through the air and into a 20- by 40-foot pool on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Dozens of dogs and their owners attended the North Fork Dock Divings competition at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic.

As the tallest member of the crew, it fell upon Engineman 1st Class Jon Replogle to do a selfie with his shipmates from the USS Zephyr, which docked at the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, as part of New York Fleet Week. The 179-foot Zephyr, based in Mayport, Florida, spent a week at the academy. This was the first time in the 29-year history of New York Fleet Week that a U.S. Navy ship has visited the Merchant Marine Academy.

Aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker flies over the South Shore of Long Island on May 24, 2017, as he gets ready to fly during this year's Bethpage Federal Credit Union Jones Beach Air Show.

A Golden Knights parachuter jump from the UV-18C, a Twin Otter Series 400 during the Jones Beach Air Show on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Artist Kimberly Guthrie, 19, of Calverton, participates in Riverhead's Annual Mosaic Street Painting Festival in downtown Riverhead on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Capt. Danyiel Brustmeyer of the U.S. Marine Reserves spent part of his Memorial Day at the Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn on a rainy Monday, May 29, 2017. Brustmeyer, whose lives in Queens, says he came to the cemetery to reflect on the sacrifices that so many have made. As he walked among the thousands of graves, he played a mental game of sorts, looking for dates on the gravestones that had some meaning to him.

Derell Saunders, center, performs with the rest of the members of the Uniondale His School Show Choir Rhythm of the Night during the Hempstead NAACP 35th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Luncheon on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Baldwin.

Jah'mere Rivers looks back as he walks home from graduating. More than 30 pre-kindergarten students from the Roosevelt School District’s Centennial Avenue Elementary School graduated to kindergarten at the school’s annual Moving Up Exercises.

Marisol Sharpless of Pennsylvania smokes a cigar at Belmont Park for the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Elmont.

Landon Porter, 9, from Mattituck hulls strawberries at the 63rd annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

A conductor peers out of a train at the Freeport LIRR station on June 21, 2017.

Maintenance workers at Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn power-wash headstones on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Samantha Corbitt, right, of Roosevelt, shows Ja'Mere Johnson, 8, of Roosevelt, how to perform a chair dip exercise while at Coes Neck Park in Baldwin on June 21, 2017.

Trainer Caroline Walsh gets a kiss from Java the sea lion at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Weighing 370 pounds, Java is the star of the aquarium's sea lion show.

At Robert Moses State Park, Field 5 strong winds created waves and rough surf. Nelson Euceda, 22, of Westbury, and Cyrus Jo, 20, of Dix Hills, tried swimming but did not venture out too far into the surf.

For 4-year-old Paisley Ferrara, the idea of fun on a Saturday afternoon was being strapped to the back of her dad, Gerard Ferrara, as he mowed the lawn in front of their Stony Brook home on June 24, 2017.

Kimberly Pineda, 7, makes a splash at the Roosevelt pool, Monday June 26, 2017.

A plane sits on the eastbound Sunrise Highway near exit 57 in Yaphank on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, where pilot James O'Donnell made an emergency landing.

Trey Sofield, of Long Beach, and Dylan Macejko, 16, of Ronkonkoma, both junior lifeguards across Long Island compete in various courses and challenges at Jones Beach on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Marty Kupferberg, of Port Jefferson Station, a member of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States, rides in the back of a vintage Jeep in Tuesday's Fourth of July parade in Port Jefferson.

President Donald Trump delivers his speech on gang violence at Suffolk Community College's Brentwood campus, Friday July 28, 2017.

Gathering raindrops reflect a large American flag wall mural in Centereach on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

A group of cheerleaders from Sachem High School North gesture the number five with their hands as the funeral procession of Joshua Angelo Mileto passes by following his funeral at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Holbrook on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Mileto died during football practice a week prior. His jersey number was five.

Cardinal Jose Gregorio Rosa Chavez hugs an inmate after saying Mass at the Nassau County Correctional Facility on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in East Meadow.

Miriam Hoffman, 6, of Mineola, Zoe Odeh, 9, of New Hyde Park, and Kyle DeBono, 6, of New Hyde Park watch the eclipse as over a thousand people look towards the sky during a viewing party at the Cradle of Aviation in Garden City, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Karen Gaulrapp of Central Islip, greets her 4 half-sisters, Kitty Liell of Bloomington, Ind., Nora Liell of Bloomington, Ind., Maggy Liell of Sedalia, Va., and Becky Hostetter of Indianapolis, Ind., outside Fatfish Wine Bar & Bistro in Bay Shore for their first-ever meeting Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

Ella Bruccleri, 3, runs into the arms of her father, Master Sgt. James Bruccleri. He was one airman of New York National Guard 106th Rescue Wing based in Westhampton Beach. They returned to base Sept. 2, 2017, after a week helping Hurricane Harvey victims in a search and rescue mission and air traffic command and control.

The "Send Silence Packing," exhibition on display at Molloy College in Rockville Centre on Sept. 26, 2017. "Send Silence Packing," is a national traveling exhibition of more than 1,000 donated backpacks, each representing a college student lost to suicide, designed to raise awareness and inspire action for suicide prevention.

The Nassau County Police respond to the scene after a BMW crashed through the front of Hopes Land of Candy on Long Beach Road in Island Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. The store was occupied at this time but luckily none of the customers were hurt. Surveillance video shows customers leaving seconds prior to the accident.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Delcon Ferguson sees his daughter, Naevia Ferguson, 2, for the first time in a year since his deployment in Djibouti, Africa. Ferguson surprised Naevia at the Copiague Christian School in Copiague, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Nassau County Police conduct a search in the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Massapequa.

Democratic Nassau County executive candidate Laura Curran, Hempstead Town Supervisor candidate Laura Gillen and Town Clerk candidate Sylvia Cabana celebrate their victories at the Inn at New Hyde Park on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

A gray sedan driven onto the westbound train platform in Mineola that got stuck with its front wheels dangling over the tracks was hauled away early Saturday evening, Nov.18, 2017 officials said. The driver was not injured and train service resumed schedule after a handful of trips were delayed, according to the Long Island Rail Road and the Nassau police.

Jeremy Wyatt gets a high-five from his 3-year-old son, Jaxon, as they fish at Gilgo Beach at sunset on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The two are from Shrub Oak, N.Y.

The casket of Robert L. Mains, arrives at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Mains was killed in a bombing mission over Germany at the end of World War II. His remains were identified in August by forensic scientists using DNA evidence, 73 years after his death.