Long Island's top stories of 2017

Historic political elections and political corruption charges. The opening of a casino and the closing of a club and restaurant. Those were just some of the local stories that defined 2017. Check out Newsday's coverage of some of the biggest stories on Long Island this past year.

Snow storm hits Long Island A February storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of Long Island. The storm achieved "bombogensis" status, an unofficial term used to describe when the central pressure in a storm system drops by 24 millibars or more within 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. More coverage: Photos: Storm buries LI in snow | Snow totals on Long Island

NYPD Det. Steven McDonald dies Det. Steven McDonald, an NYPD officer from Malverne who was left a quadriplegic after being shot in the line of duty, died Jan. 10 at 59, officials said. McDonald inspired others by forgiving the teen whose bullet left him paralyzed and overcoming his disabilities to remain an active cop. More coverage: Hero's send-off for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald | See photos from McDonald's wake, funeral

Islandia casino opens Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino, Long Island's first video lottery casino, opened Feb. 27 in Islandia. The casino earned Suffolk OTB $14.03 million in March and April, records show. The $778 in daily earnings the average terminal earned in April was more than double the statewide rate of $326 per day. A state Supreme Court justice ruled in September that Islandia village officials erred when they granted a permit for the casino because it could not be considered "accessory use" necessary for the hotel's operation. The village board in November approved a code change that allows gambling facilities in hotels. More coverage: Judge: Islandia erred in granting casino permit | Islandia board approves code change allowing gambling

Small plane crash kills 2 Two people were killed Feb. 26 after their vintage single-engine plane crashed and burst into flames in woods near Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, while a third person onboard was rescued from the wreck by Army National Guardsmen, officials said. Killed in the crash were flight instructor Arieh Narkunski, 64, of Brooklyn, and passenger Robert A. Wilkie, 65, of Hempstead, police said. The lone survivor of the crash was identified as Richard Rosenthal, the plane's owner, of Kew Gardens, Queens.

MS-13 street gang Authorities suspect members of the MS-13 street gang to be behind several brutal murders of teens and young adults on Long Island, violence that prompted visits from the president and attorney general. More than a half-dozen members of the MS-13 street gang were indicted March 2 in the 2016 killings of two teenage Brentwood girls and a fellow gang member, officials said. The mutilated bodies of four young men were found April 12 in a Central Islip park in what are believed to be gang-related killings, police said. Nine suspected MS-13 members were indicted in their deaths in July, federal officials said. The gang issue spurred visits to Long Island by Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Central Islip, who pledged to "demolish" MS-13, and President Donald Trump who promised gang members, "We will find you, we will arrest you, we will jail you and we will deport you."

Clare Rose strike Union delivery drivers and warehouse workers for East Yaphank beer distributor Clare Rose went on strike April 23 after months of unsuccessful negotiations, union leaders said. Members went on strike after the company proposed eliminating a sales function drivers provided, resulting in what the union said would be a 30 percent wage cut. Members also objected to a planned conversion from a pension to a 401(k).They returned to work after approving a new contract on July 15. More coverage: Restaurant refuses Clare Rose delivery amid strike

Drug ring takedowns Following a year that saw the most opioid overdose deaths on Long Island ever according to county records, law enforcement officials arrested dozens in takedowns of several heroin rings in 2017. Thirty-six people -- including a drug counselor, a celebrity radio-and-print correspondent, and a volunteer firefighter -- were indicted April 4 for their alleged involvement in a ring in which suppliers funneled drugs to middle men who arrived in high-end vehicles to Route 110's parking lots, coffee shops, hotels, restaurants, big-box retailers and other businesses, officials said. Sixteen people were arrested in July in a bust of a heroin pipeline into Suffolk County, while 17 others were arrested in October in the takedown of a ring that used Nassau as a distribution hub for trafficking Mexican cocaine and heroin from Arizona to New York City, officials said.

Woman killed in Mother's Day crash Diane Aluska, of Lindenhurst, was hit and killed by an out-of-control car on Mother's Day. She gave her own life to save her teenage daughter, Jenna, by pushing her from the path of the car, police said. Jenna and the driver, Ann Riolo, were treated for minor injuries. There was no criminality involved, police said. More coverage: Hundreds mourn mom killed in Mother's Day crash

The Emporium closes The Emporium, the Patchogue club that's hosted everyone from Long Island's own reggae star Shaggy to President Donald Trump, closed suddenly in May after less than five years in business. Recent acts at the venue "were coming in later at night and were less compatible to the neighborhood," Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri Jr. said. Stereo Garden replaced the club, opening Nov. 22.

Serial knifepoint robber arrested Shane Cashmore, a homeless heroin addict, was charged May 2 in a string of 18 knifepoint store robberies spanning 10 weeks, police said. Cashmore was assisted in at least some of the robberies by a Levittown couple -- Paul Drab, 26, the getaway driver, and Julianna Pantaleone, 31, the car's owner -- who also have drug addictions and were also arrested, authorities said. More coverage: See the path of LI's knifepoint robber

Islanders win Belmont Park redevelopment bid The New York Islanders's proposal to build a new arena at Belmont Park in Elmont was selected as the winning bid, the state said Dec. 20. The proposal, which includes a hotel and 435,000-square feet of space for retail, was selected over New York City FC, a professional soccer team partially owned by the Yankees. The Islanders, which moved to Brooklyn's Barclays Center in 2015 after playing more than 40 years at the Nassau Coliseum, hope to break ground on the year-round arena in the spring of 2018 with the building expected to open in 2020. More coverage: Comparing Belmont Park proposals by Islanders, NYCFC

Frederick Ippolito dies Frederick Ippolito, the former Town of Oyster Bay planning commissioner who pleaded guilty to federal tax charges last year, died June 4, prison officials said. Ippolito, 78, of Syosset, was serving a 27-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in January 2016 to evading taxes in connection with $2 million in outside consulting fees he received while working as the town's planning and development commissioner. A federal appellate court in December vacated Ippolito's conviction because of his death during appeal. More coverage: Ippolito and LI corruption | Photos: Ippolito through the years

Politicians speak out against colleagues accused of sexual misconduct Rep. Kathleen Rice walked out of a House Democrats caucus meeting Nov. 29 in protest of what she said was a failure to take sexual harassment allegations seriously enough. "I don't have time for meetings that aren't real," Rice said upon exiting. Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in November said that President Trump should resign amid sexual harassment allegations and that in hindsight, former President Bill Clinton should have done the same. Her comments prompted a response from Trump on Twitter that many saw as sexually suggestive. Gillibrand was also among a group of female senators who called on Sen. Al Franken to resign in December after allegations that he forcibly tried to kiss a woman in 2006.

Democratic women rise to top elected officials Several Democratic female political candidates won notable elections in 2017. Laura Curran was elected in November to become Nassau's first woman county executive. In Hempstead, Laura Gillen was named the town's first Democratic supervisor in more than a century. Laura Jens-Smith, Riverhead's supervisor-elect, will be the first woman to hold that office in the town. And Christine Pellegrino in May won the 9th Assembly District special election to fill the seat left vacant when Assemb. Joseph Saladino was appointed Oyster Bay supervisor. Pellegrino pulled off an upset victory in a district where Republicans hold a 13-point registration advantage. More coverage: How Long Island voted

High school football player killed during practice drill Joshua Mileto, an 11th-grade student at Sachem High School East, died Aug. 10 after a log fell on his head during a training drill at an offseason football camp on school grounds in Farmingville, officials said. The family of Mileto, 16, of Farmingville, in December filed a wrongful lawsuit against the school district and a parent-run booster club. More coverage: Photos: Family, friends mourn athlete killed in training drill

Thomas Spota indicted Longtime Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his chief aides were indicted in October on federal charges that they were involved in a cover-up of former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's assault of a suspect in 2012. Less than three weeks later, Spota's office announced that he would step down.

Dante Taylor dies Dante Taylor, the Mastic man serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of a young Medford mother, died June 7 in an upstate New York hospital, officials said. Taylor, 22, was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole for the 2014 stabbing death of Sarah Goode, 21.

Oyster Bay corruption charges Authorities unsealed indictments June 29 against eight individuals with ties to Oyster Bay -- including former Town Supervisor John Venditto -- and one company, Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving, Inc. The indictments included involvement in a real estate deal connected to a prominent paving company whose owners now face bribery charges, a case of preferential government hiring, and a theft of town services. Among the accused was Frederick Ippolito, the e former Oyster Bay planning commissioner who pleaded guilty to federal tax charges last year. Ippolito, 78, of Syosset, died june while serving a 27-month prison sentence pleading guilty in January 2016 to evading taxes in connection with $2 million in outside consulting fees he received while working as the town's planning and development commissioner. A federal appellate court in Decembervacated Ippolito's conviction because of his death during appeal. Venditto -- who already is facing separate federal corruption charges -- was along with the town charged Nov. 21 by the the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding investors for failing to disclose loan guarantees in bond documents.

USMMA regains full accreditation Full accreditation was restored in November to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, nearly a year and a half after it was placed on warning for missing five of 14 academic benchmarks, academy officials said. An accrediting agency placed the academy on warning in June 2016 for various issues, including problems with the school's handling of sexual misconduct. A Newsday review of public records published in January showed that sexual assaults, harassment and sexism have been documented at the academy for almost a decade.