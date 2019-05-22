TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island town and city payrolls in 2018

Average payroll costs were about $30 million higher between 2015 and 2018 than for the previous four-year period, the analysis found.

Payroll costs for Long Island's towns and cities

Payroll costs for Long Island's towns and cities increased in 2018, a Newsday analysis of payroll data provided by municipalities shows. Photo Credit: Newsday Illustration

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Payroll costs for Long Island’s towns and cities increased in 2018 after a two-year period of tighter spending, a Newsday analysis of payroll data provided by municipalities over the past eight years shows.

Total payroll costs for 13 towns and two cities were $745 million, inching back up near a peak of $750 million in 2015, the data show. Officials reined in spending in 2016 and 2017 after hitting that peak. Yet costs rose by about $9 million between 2017 and 2018. 

Average payroll costs were about $30 million higher between 2015 and 2018 than for the previous four-year period, the analysis found. That jump came even as the number of Long Island town and city employees has dropped by 1,737 workers since 2011. 

Across the Island, total payroll was $745,042,963 a 1.17 percent increase over 2017

E.J. McMahon, research director of the Albany-based Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative think tank, said contractual employee raises from collective bargaining agreements and civil service laws likely played a major role in rising costs. The agreements "produce steady increases over time, based mainly on seniority and oblivious to local economic or fiscal pressures," McMahon said. 

"What it means to taxpayers is that the direction of Long Island payrolls has always been high and over the long-term has moved in line with the NYS [New York State] motto: ever upward," he wrote in an email. 

Average employee pay increased by nearly 15 percent since 2011, from $32,657 to $37,483, data shows. 

Long Island town officials attributed rising payroll costs to the contractual salary increases, as well as cost of living adjustments, growing health care costs, and payouts for unused vacation and sick time to leaving employees.

Increased overtime played the largest role in boosting payroll costs for the three towns with the biggest percent increases, officials said. In Shelter Island and Islip, overtime grew from filling in for employee vacancies, retirements and resignations, officials said. In Southampton, employees worked extra hours around the U.S. Open golf national championship tournament held in Shinnecock Hills. 

And a series of late-winter snowstorms in early 2018 boosted overtime pay in several towns, primarily from public works and highway departments, officials said. 

Only two of 15 municipalities saw smaller payrolls in 2018. Hempstead officials attributed the decrease to a continued reduction in staffing, and Long Beach officials undertook pay changes, including ending the policy of drawdowns of accrued time for active employees.     

Highlights of the data include:

  •  Last year's payroll costs increased for the first time since 2016, when they began declining after spending reached a peak of $750.1 million in 2015. Spending was still about $42 million more than the low of $702.8 million in 2013.
  • Shelter Island, Islip and Southampton towns had the largest percent payroll increases last year, with respective boosts of 6.65 percent, 6.02 percent and 5.81 percent.
  • Hempstead, the largest township in the country, had the largest payroll of all Long Island towns at $169.8 million, about $81 million more than the next largest payroll of $88.6 million in Oyster Bay. 
  • Overtime pay increased by 8.77 percent islandwide to a total of $38.4 million. The largest boosts were in Shelter Island and Hempstead, which had respective increases of 42.07 and 41.96 percent. Oyster Bay and Long Beach had the largest declines at 18.58 and 17.36 percent respectively.
  • There were 19,877 town and city workers on Long Island in 2018, 34  fewer employees than the year before. Hempstead had the biggest staff with 3,855  employees. Shelter Island had the smallest at 135  employees.
  • The average pay for town and city employees was $37,482.67. Southold workers had the highest average salary of $58,201.88. Babylon had the lowest of $24,193.13.   

To see details of the payroll and search the database, go to newsday.com/payrolls

Use the arrows to read more about each town or city

