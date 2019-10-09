A long-awaited 10-mile extension of a 4-mile bike and pedestrian path along Ocean Parkway in Babylon is under construction and expected to be done in the summer of 2021, the governor’s office announced.

The paved greenway runs alongside the parkway beginning at Jones Beach and ends at Tobay Beach, and the additional 10 miles will extend the path alongside Babylon’s barrier beaches east to Captree State Park.

Bicycle enthusiasts have called for the path to be extended for years, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced recently that the $16.2 million project is underway.

The state Department of Transportation revealed designs for the project in October 2017.

"The Ocean Parkway Coastal Greenway will provide cyclists, runners and walkers new opportunities to get outside, while at the same time providing a new route for people to get to the many outdoor recreational activities the area has to offer," Cuomo said in a statement.

New plantings, including beach grass, evergreen trees, bayberry plants and beach plums will be added as part of the project, and shaded rest stops will be placed about every 3 miles along the path, the governor’s office said.

New bicycle parking areas will be added at Gilgo Beach, Cedar Beach Marina and Captree State Park, and signs will tell the history of Long Island's beachfront and direct visitors to nearby public facilities.

For added safety, curves in the path will slow bicyclists at driveways, and signs will alert drivers and path users of crossing traffic, according to the governor’s office.