Twenty families have won a chance to buy affordable homes in a Yaphank townhome complex.

Brookhaven Town and the nonprofit Long Island Housing Partnership conducted a lottery Aug. 27 at Town Hall to select the families, who must demonstrate that they are eligible for affordable housing. Eligible homeowners must earn 80 percent or less of the area median income, officials said.

The median family income in Suffolk and Nassau counties in 2019 is $124,000, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Each home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Town and state law require large housing developments to set aside some units for affordable or “workforce” housing.

Lottery winners will be given the opportunity to buy homes at Country Pointe Meadows, a housing complex under construction at The Meadows residential-retail development at the northeast corner of William Floyd Parkway and the Long Island Expressway. When completed, The Meadows will include more than 900 homes, a shopping center and assisted-living facilities.

Townhomes in Country Pointe Meadows typically cost $486,000 or more, according to the complex’s website.

In a statement, Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said: “Brookhaven Town code ensures all housing developments must have at least 10 percent of its units dedicated to providing workforce or affordable housing, and this makes it easier for hard-working families to remain on Long Island.”