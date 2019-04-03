TODAY'S PAPER
Amityville board approves of restriction on marijuana sales

Recreational marijuana sales are not legal in the state and remain a divisive issue among legislators, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said a deal may be worked out this year.

Amityville Village Hall at 21 Ireland Place in

Amityville Village Hall at 21 Ireland Place in Amityville Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
The Amityville board of trustees has approved a restriction on marijuana sales that would limit them to three properties within the village.

The board voted unanimously last week to ban recreational marijuana, hookah and vape businesses from all but a small industrial section of the village. Trustee Nick LaLota, who proposed the legislation, called it a “good step for our village to take to protect our values.”

LaLota said that due to geographical restrictions under the new law — including a 300-foot radius from any home and 500 feet from any school — only three properties located on Edison Street and Ranick Drive would be eligible for the businesses. Existing e-cigarette businesses are grandfathered in under the law.

Recreational marijuana sales are not legal in the state and remain a divisive issue among legislators, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said a deal may be worked out this year. While Nassau and Suffolk counties may be able to opt out of such a law, village officials said they wanted to pass their own measure. 

Several Long Island municipalities have passed moratoriums on recreational marijuana sales in recent months and in January North Hempstead passed a ban on such products.

During a public hearing prior to the vote in Amityville, a resident and a former director of Drug Free Long Island asked that the village ban marijuana sales outright. 

“We cannot adopt a law that is in conflict with what the state is allowing,” said village attorney Bruce Kennedy.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

