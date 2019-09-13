Amityville Village trustees Tuesday temporarily halted an automotive license renewal for one of Security Dodge’s contentious properties when residents continued their calls to stop the auto dealership from allegedly using the site improperly.

Dodge has had an automotive license to store vehicles at 344 Merrick Rd. since 1993, said Bruce Kennedy, Dodge’s lawyer, who is also the village’s lawyer.

But when the license’s renewal came up Sept. 9, residents asked the board to table it because Dodge has been using the site for auto repair and maintenance.

Christine Umpa, who lives two houses down from the lot on Bryan Avenue, said she sees dealership employees working on vehicles, including, she said, power washing them on a recent morning a 4 a.m.

She referenced a list of 22 stipulations the dealership agreed to and claimed they have only removed barbed wire and changed lighting

“Everything else on that list they have blatantly disregarded and no one has ever held them accountable,” she said.

Mayor Dennis Siry agreed to table the renewal vote, but said, “It’s not going to make a difference.”

In an interview after the meeting, Siry said if Security Dodge follows the 22 stipulations, including installing a fence and putting up signs directing vehicles to use driveways only onto Merrick Road, not Bryan Avenue or Wood Avenue, they will vote at the next meeting to renew the license.

“According to our building inspector, they have satisfied every stipulation,” Siry said.