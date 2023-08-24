Brookhaven makes moves to improve town animal shelter

Brookhaven officials say they are adding staff at the town's animal shelter following complaints from volunteer workers and a state inspection that cited unsanitary conditions.

In addition to hiring at least six new employees, officials plan to assign staff from other town facilities to work at the shelter to help clean it up.

The changes were announced at a town board meeting last week after volunteers raised concerns in July about problems such as dirty kennels, and a state inspection rated the shelter "unsatisfactory" because of water damage, clogged drainage systems and other issues.

A full-time veterinarian was added to the staff Monday, one of several full-time and part-time positions that will be filled over the next several weeks, deputy director of public safety David Moran said. He is serving as interim manager of the shelter in Brookhaven hamlet.

Moran said some staff from the town-owned Brookhaven Calabro Airport and the recycling program have been shifted to the shelter several days a week to cut lawns to address concerns that high grass laden with ticks endangered dogs during daily walks.

"There's still work to be done," Moran told town board members, adding that he plans to have crews power-wash the shelter's exterior walls and continue work to improve drainage systems.

"Despite multiple days of heavy rains [in recent weeks]," Moran said, "those drains have not backed up."

Moran also said he plans to request three new full-time kennel attendants in next year's budget.

Complaints about the shelter surfaced earlier this year when more than a dozen volunteers, who walk dogs housed in the kennels, brought their concerns to town board members.

Among them were problems with mold and ticks. A July storm caused substantial flooding in the shelter, they said.

The shelter's supervisor, Linda Klampfl, resigned in May after town officials ordered her to work from town hall to focus on administrative duties.

The former shelter director said Tuesday that town officials had promised to hire a veterinarian months ago, but that the new hires were a positive step.

"If they truly do the things they say, it will help," Klampfl added.

A state Agriculture and Markets Department inspection on July 20 confirmed drains were clogged by feces and other debris. Inspectors also found extensive water damage and exposed ducts and wiring due to missing ceiling tiles.

A follow-up inspection was expected within a month but had not been performed as of Tuesday. An agriculture and markets spokesperson declined to comment.

Moran also said at the town board meeting he had met recently with volunteers and planned to continue holding regular gatherings with them.

"They expressed some concerns to me," he said. "I think we have reached a mutual understanding."

Shelter volunteers said recently that the new hires would help address many of their concerns, such as by improving medical care of the hundreds of animals housed there throughout the year. But they remained skeptical that town officials were committed to making improvements.

Volunteers were hesitant to comment further on developments at the shelter, citing a recent town requirement that they sign agreements saying wouldn't speak publicly about the matter without permission or they would lose volunteer status.



