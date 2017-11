Famous Long Islanders' favorite hometown places

Famous Long Islanders like Idina Menzel discuss their favorite hometown places and memories. LIers like Menzel, NFL "Football Night in America" co-host Bob Costas, rock legend Billy Joel and "Karate Kid" Ralph Macchio have entertained people across the country and around the world. But they never seem to forget the parts of the Island that they take with them wherever they go.