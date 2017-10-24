Celebrities filming in Long Island communities

It's never dull when a celebrity like Kevin James, Tina Fey, James Franco, Jodie Foster or Liv Tyler comes to a Long Island community to film a TV show or movie. Onlookers often get only a glimpse of their favorite star. Sometimes they may sneak into a cellphone photo with some other lucky fans. Then again, they just might show up at your house and stay for a few hours. We've seen it all in the last couple of years. Here's a look at some stars hanging out on the Island when the neighborhood did its part to make movie and television magic.

(Credit: Newsday / David J. Criblez) (Credit: Newsday / David J. Criblez) Comedian Kevin James is taping his new CBS sitcom, "Kevin Can Wait," on Long Island. The show is set in Massapequa, and he has brought the entire production to Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, making it the first episodic sitcom to be filmed on LI. "I want Long Island to be a character in the show," James told Newsday's David J. Criblez. "We mention businesses like All-American Burger and La Scala pizza, which is fun to do. It makes it exciting for me and it feels legit."

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Kate Winslet works on the set of the miniseries "Mildred Pierce" in Merrick on June 4, 2010.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Actress Kate Winslet is seen filming on the set of the miniseries "Mildred Pierce, on Lido Boulevard in Point Lookout on June 10, 2010.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Actress Tina Fey tapes a scene for the movie "Sisters" on Main Street in Huntington on Jan. 22, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Actresses Amy Poehler, left, and Tina Fey, center, with Santa Claus on the set of the movie "Sisters," on Main Street in Huntington on Jan. 22, 2015.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Amy Poehler walks on the set of "Sisters," the movie she's filming with Tina Fey, at a storefront on Main Street in Huntington on Jan. 22, 2015.

(Credit: Newsday File, 2008, Audrey C. Tiernan) (Credit: Newsday File, 2008, Audrey C. Tiernan) "All My Children" actors Thorsten Kaye (Zach Slater), left, and Aiden (Aidan Devane) prepare to film a scene at the Port Washington Yacht Club in June 2008.

(Credit: Myra Jawdoszyn) (Credit: Myra Jawdoszyn) Actress Liv Tyler exchanges stories and laughs with Malverne residents inside the home of Pete and Pam Maraia in between filming scenes for HBO's "The Leftovers" in the neighborhood on Friday, May 2, 2014.

(Credit: Christina Maraia) (Credit: Christina Maraia) Actress Liv Tyler takes a photo with Malverne resident Pete Maraia before spending two hours inside his home sharing stories while filming HBO's "The Leftovers" in the neighborhood on Friday, May 2, 2014.

(Credit: Christine Maraia) (Credit: Christine Maraia) Actress Liv Tyler hugs Malverne resident Pete Maraia, 59, while spending time with his family and neighbors inside his home on Friday, May 2, 2014. Tyler was in town to film scenes for HBO's "The Leftovers."

(Credit: Myra Jawdoszyn) (Credit: Myra Jawdoszyn) Actress Liv Tyler poses for a photo with Myra Jawdoszyn, 44, of Malverne, while hanging out inside the home of Pete and Pam Maraia, Jawdoszyn's neighbors. Tyler was in town while HBO's "The Leftovers" filmed in the neighborhood on Friday, May 2, 2014.

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actress Liv Tyler spent two hours sharing stories with Malverne residents inside the home of Pete and Pam Maraia while filming HBO's "The Leftovers" in the neighborhood on Friday, May 2, 2014.

(Credit: Christina Maraia) (Credit: Christina Maraia) Pam and Pete Maraia sit with actress Liv Tyler at their Malverne home. Tyler spent two hours with the family and their neighbors in between filming scenes for HBO's "The Leftovers" in the neighborhood on Friday, May 2, 2014.

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actress Tea Leoni takes a break while filming a scene at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa for the new CBS drama "Madam Secretary" on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actor Charlie Carver, best known for his roles in the TV series "Teen Wolf" and "The Leftovers," meets fans outside East Rockaway High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, while filming the biopic, "Michael," with James Franco and Zachary Quinto.

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actor Charlie Carver spends time with fans in East Rockaway on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, while filming scenes for "Michael," a biopic that also stars James Franco, Zachary Quinto and Emma Roberts.

James Franco (Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actor James Franco poses with fans outside East Rockaway High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, after filming scenes inside the school with his "Michael" co-stars Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver.

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) James Franco fans gather around the actor to take a group photo outside East Rockaway High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, where they waited for hours while Franco filmed scenes inside the school for his new biopic, "Michael."

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Tina Fey and Jason Bateman (in shorts) shoot a scene for their movie, "This Is Where I Leave You" in Munsey Park on May 22, 2013.

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Tina Fey and Jason Bateman shoot a scene for their movie, "This Is Where I Leave You," in Munsey Park on May 22, 2013.

(Credit: T.C. McCarthy) (Credit: T.C. McCarthy) Bay Shore homeowner Fred O'Meally, left, hangs out with "Royal Pains" star Mark Feuerstein on Aug. 18, 2011. O'Meally's home on Lawrence Lane was used for a party scene in one episode of the USA Network show.

(Credit: Jim Staubitser) (Credit: Jim Staubitser) "Royal Pains" co-stars Reshma Shetty and Ben Shenkman walk on the beach during filming for the USA Network show in Long Beach on May 14, 2012.