TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandTowns

Developer of proposed North Babylon apartment complex seeks $3.5M tax break

The vacant parcel, to be developed as Parkway Village Estates, is next to Marion G. Vedder Elementary School, and the proposal has raised traffic concerns from residents.

A parcel on Deer Park Avenue in North

A parcel on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon slated for apartments sits next door to Marion G. Vedder Elementary School on April 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Rachel O’Brien

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

The developer of a proposed 40-unit apartment complex in North Babylon is seeking a $3.5 million tax break over 30 years.

Robert Curcio Jr., principal developer of the 2.2-acre property at 766-768 Deer Park Ave., has applied for a property tax break from the Babylon Industrial Development Agency that would result in his company paying $4.9 million over 30 years and saving $3.5 million during that time, paying no property taxes for the first 6 years.

Curcio initially sought a $2.2 million tax break over 20 years, but increased the length of time and savings in a recent application to the IDA.

The vacant parcel, to be developed as Parkway Village Estates, is next to Marion G. Vedder Elementary School, and the proposal has raised traffic concerns from residents.

The developer recently amended the plan to address resident concerns by increasing buffers along the property lines, eliminating finished basements in the units, relocating buildings from the rear property line, increasing parking spots from 80 to 91, and removing a planned recreation building.

The IDA holds a public hearing to discuss the tax application on Tuesday at 10 a.m., at 47 West Main St., Suite 3, in Babylon.

It will follow a 7 p.m. public hearing on Monday before the Town of Babylon Planning Board at Town Hall in Lindenhurst to consider the developer’s application to change the parcel’s zoning from business to multi-family residential.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has Cops: LI man charged in senior scam
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search