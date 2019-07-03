TODAY'S PAPER
East Quogue residents push forward with efforts to incorporate as a village

East Quogue would have been the first Long Island village created since Mastic Beach incorporated in 2010. Mastic Beach dissolved in 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A group of East Quogue residents is pushing forward with efforts to incorporate as a village — a movement largely aimed at gaining control over local land use issues — despite setbacks last month.

Members of the East Quogue Village Exploratory Committee submitted a petition in April to Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman with 780 signatures asking for a public vote to decide on incorporation. Under state law, it was Schneiderman’s responsibility to rule on the petition’s adequacy, and in June he said it was insufficient.

Schneiderman found that the petition did bear more than the 595 signatures required and that the group did not spread misinformation to obtain the signatures. The petition, however, lacked a complete list of “regular inhabitants,” and the one the committee did submit included the names of 34 dead people, Schneiderman wrote in a nine-page petition.

The group on Monday resubmitted the petition with an updated list of residents, according to a town news release and committee members. The supervisor, working with town attorneys and the town clerk, will now determine whether to move forward and schedule a public hearing on the new application.

“We really thought we had a complete package; we were taken aback in surprise” when Schneiderman rejected the petition, said exploratory committee co-chair Karen Kooi. “We’re ready to move forward and give the people of East Quogue the chance to vote on this.”

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

