LI district accepting bids to build 6-foot-tall fence around elementary school

Discussions about fencing began in late 2017 to help address concerns over student safety. The fencing plan was approved by the State Education Department on April 11.

A proposed retaining wall along the front of North Side Elementary School will be made of slabs similiar to the stones used on East Williston's village green, officials said. Photo Credit: JAG Architects

The East Williston school district is accepting bids to build a 6-foot-tall black aluminum estate-style fence around North Side Elementary School to prevent students from running off-site and deter unauthorized adults from entering the school.

Discussions about fencing began in late 2017 to help address concerns over student safety. The fencing plan was approved by the State Education Department on April 11. Diane Castonguay, assistant superintendent for business of the school district, said bids for construction will be accepted until May 10.

North Side’s campus is bordered by Wheatley and East Williston avenues Downing Street and Andrews Road.

The school uses a grassy field at Andrews and Downing as part of its playground for recess. School officials said students occasionally would run into the street to chase a ball.

Castonguay said the district hopes to start the project at the end of June and have the fence in place before school starts in September. Castonguay declined to disclose the project cost before a bid is selected. 

