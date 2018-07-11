Almost a dozen Floral Park residents complained Tuesday night about a road construction project underway on Locust Street, saying construction workers are removing trees and destroying the look of the neighborhood.

The road construction project, which the village had been planning since 2016, began at Locust on June 25. Since then, residents have taken pictures and videos of trees being removed and posted them on Facebook. Residents said they didn’t get a warning about tree removal.

Village officials, including Mayor Dominick Longobardi, said at a board of trustees meeting Tuesday that some trees had to be chopped because their roots were making pavement uneven and skewing drainage routes on the street.

Longobardi said no village trustee wants trees removed, but it’s a necessary evil to make sure the project is done properly. Village officials have vowed to replace the missing trees.

“Part of the problem with those trees is that they grow and, as every tree grows bigger, it creates a problem for our roads,” he told residents. “The road is in very bad shape. The road has to be redone.”