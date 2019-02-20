TODAY'S PAPER
LI activist who fought housing discrimination honored for efforts

By Deon J. Hampton
A civil rights activist who fought housing discrimination in Roslyn more than 50 years ago will be honored for her contributions Saturday during a Black History Month luncheon.

Hazel N. Dukes, a native of Alabama, moved to Roslyn in 1956, where she fought housing discrimination and eventually helped to elect the first black member of the Roslyn school board.

Dukes, a lifelong activist, is president of the NAACP New York State Conference and a member of the organization's National Board of Directors, organizers said.

Dukes will give the keynote address which is expected to discuss “the ultimate measure of a man,” which is part of a quote made famous by Martin Luther King Jr.

“I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to pay homage to several great humanitarians as we celebrate the great work they do within the Long Island community and beyond,” organizer Kendall Richards said in a statement.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Black History Month Commemorative awards luncheon, which has recognized many individuals who advanced human rights across the county, is also expected to honor rising youth leaders this year, organizers said.

The Eta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is sponsoring the event, which starts at noon at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale, 100 James Doolittle Blvd.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

