The past weekend's soaring heat drove record numbers of Huntington residents to seek relief at a town spray park and public pool.

The Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park at Elwood Park and the Dix Hills pool were open extended hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday when temperatures were in the 90s.

“We had our highest numbers ever at the spray park — Parks [Department] estimates there were about 850-1,000 per day, over the extended 11-hour day each day” for an average of 84 visitors per hour, town spokeswoman Lauren Lembo wrote in an email. Typically the park has about 600-800 visitors per day during a usual nine-hour weekend day, she said.

At the Dix Hills Park pool, there were 687 visitors on Saturday and 616 on Sunday. The pool typically sees about 433 visitors per day on weekends.

Town officials plan at least one more spray park, with $750,000 in next year’s capital budget allocated for the project.

“Supervisor [Chad Lupinacci] will be including a spray park at Manor Field Park [in Huntington Station] as a capital project in our next budget,” Lembo said. “We are also considering additional locations for spray parks after Manor is constructed, including Dix Hills Park.”