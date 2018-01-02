TODAY'S PAPER
Three Hempstead Town Board members to be sworn in Tuesday

The inauguration of incumbents D’Esposito, Dunne and Goosby will take place at a ceremony Tuesday morning at town hall.

By Stefanie Dazio and John Asbury stefanie.dazio@newsday.com, john.asbury@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Incumbent Hempstead Town Board members Anthony D’Esposito, Dennis Dunne Sr. and Dorothy Goosby are to be sworn in to four-year terms on Tuesday morning.

D’Esposito, a Republican, and Goosby, a Democrat who serves as the board’s senior councilwoman, won re-election on Nov. 7. Dunne, a Republican who was appointed to the town board in June to fill Gary Hudes’ seat after he retired, successfully ran for his first full term.

Their inauguration is being held separately from that of incoming Supervisor Laura Gillen and Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana, who held their ceremony at Hofstra University on Monday and said it was not at taxpayer expense.

Tuesday’s ceremony is scheduled at 10 a.m. at Town Hall in Hempstead.

