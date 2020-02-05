The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday night replaced a department commissioner who extended a town contract that has drawn scrutiny from federal law enforcement.

The board voted 7-0 without discussion to appoint Frank Zangla as commissioner of the town parks department. He will be paid $120,000 annually, according to the town board resolution. He replaces Daniel Lino, who previously held the post.

Lino filed for retirement last week, with an effective date of Feb. 21, Hempstead spokesman Greg Blower said.

Lino was one of two department heads who signed an April contract extension for Dover Gourmet Corp. to run Malibu Beach Park, a town recreation facility in Lido Beach, although the company had gone seven months without paying the town rent on the property. Dover has disputed owing the unpaid rent. The company and the town are in litigation.

Former Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, a Democrat, called in July for the contract extension to be annulled and for Lino to resign. In August, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York subpoenaed the town for records on Dover.

Lino declined Monday to discuss his retirement plans, saying only: "Whatever happens, happens.”

Lino’s departure comes shortly into the first term of Republican Supervisor Don Clavin, who took office last month after narrowly defeating Gillen in November. Clavin called for all department heads to submit letters of resignation when he took office. Blower said Lino submitted such a letter and Clavin accepted his resignation.

Clavin left the board meeting Tuesday night without taking questions. He did not respond to an emailed question after the board meeting about whether he accepted Lino's resignation because of Lino's role in extending the Mailbu contract. He also did not answer a question about Zangla's qualifications.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Payroll records show Zangla has worked for the town since 2002.

Lino is the second town official involved in the Malibu contract extension to retire since the controversy arose. Former Comptroller Kevin Conroy, who along with Lino signed the extension, retired in August.

Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Office of the New York State Comptroller, said this week Lino initially submitted a retirement application January 2, to be effective January 29, but then withdrew it. Payroll records show he has worked for the town since 1984.

Newsday has also reported Dover paid Joseph Cairo, now the chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee, and Cairo’s son more than $1 million for legal and project management work at Malibu. Cairo is a former Hempstead Town Councilman.