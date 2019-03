Hempstead Town Board members voted Tuesday night to unanimously approve extending a 20 mph school speed limit on Dutch Broadway in Elmont, where four teens were injured in a crash on Halloween.

The town will reduce the 30 mph speed limit on the street another 1,500 feet, between Elmont Road and Astor Street along the southern border of athletic fields for Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School.

Town officials were spurred into action after four teens were struck by a car that drove onto the sidewalk at Elmont Road shortly after class ended.

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said 25,000 cars travel on the road every day on a stretch running by schools, homes and places of worship.

The state Department of Transportation will have to approve the town’s resolution for the law to go into effect and new speed limit signage to be posted. Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) said she will work to expedite the legislation through the state.