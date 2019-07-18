Hempstead Town officials will begin to redistribute “pet fire rescue stickers,” for pet owners to display on the front doors of their homes and firefighters to see.

The effort to protect furry friends comes at a time when an estimated 500,000 pets are affected by home fires each year, according to the American Kennel Club, which launched National Pet Fire Safety Day in 2008 to reduce the number of pets harmed during home fires.

“Pets are a part of our families, and I’m happy to recognize National Pet Fire Safety Day by announcing the availability of these decals,” Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) said in a news release. “The Pet Fire Safety Decal provides first responders with information necessary to aid in the rescue of a family pet should the need ever arise."

Officials have distributed more than 1,000 decals to pet owners in the Town of Hempstead, according to the release. The stickers are customizable, allowing pet owners to indicate the number of pets and the type of pets in a house, and their names.

Complimentary stickers can be secured by calling town receiver of taxes Don Clavin’s office at (516) 538-1500, councilman Tom Muscarella’s office at (516) 812-3179 or Ra’s office at (516) 812-3179. Pet owners can also visit the Nassau County Firefighters Museum and Education Center to get the stickers.