High school homecoming celebrations across Long Island
High school homecoming celebrations are taking place across Long Island in September and October. Homecoming kings and queens are crowned, and students show their school spirit via everything from parades and pep rallies to powderpuff football games. Check out some unforgettable photos from homecoming season, and send your photos to rachel.weiss@newsday.com or josh.stewart@newsday.com.
- H.S. homecomings
- 2014 H.S. proms
- LI historic sites
- Sandy
- Town officials
- Communities
- Festivals & Fairs
-
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.