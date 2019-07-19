TODAY'S PAPER
Town pool hours extended, cooling centers to open for expected heat wave

A woman and young girl cool off at the Jones Beach pool on a very hot and humid July 17, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
In anticipation of the weekend’s heat wave, the Huntington town spray park in Elwood and the Dix Hills Park pool will have extended hours and the town will open cooling centers.

The Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park in Elwood Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all weekend.

The town will also waive the recreation photo ID requirement for town residents this weekend, though residents will need to show photo ID with a Huntington address to enter the spray pad.

The Dix Hills Park Pool will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all weekend.

The fees for the pool are as follows:

All visitors without a recreation photo ID pay $15 per person. Non-residents must be accompanied by a town resident and pay the daily non-ID card holder price.

Seasonal pool memberships are $250 for families, $100 for individuals, and $50 for senior citizens and disabled residents.

“In these severe summer temperatures, I encourage all of our residents to stay cool, indoors with your air conditioning on, and stay hydrated. Please check on elderly neighbors and keep pets indoors. The Town has facilities where you can keep cool and we have extended hours at our Dix Hills Park Pool and the Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park at Elwood Park for this Saturday and Sunday, weather-permitting,” said town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci in a news release.

Recreation photo ID cards may be purchased at Town Hall in the Parks and Recreation Department weekdays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (631) 351-3089 for information.

All Huntington beaches will be open the usual hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the weekend heat wave.

The town is also opening three cooling centers: the lobby of the Dix Hills Ice Rink from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. all weekend, the town senior center 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the town Senior Beach House in Centerport 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

In case of inclement weather, call the Beach House at (631) 261-9186 for availability.

