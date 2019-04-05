TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington board awards contract for kayak, stand-up paddle board program

Under the two-year agreement, the town will receive 20 percent of total revenue. The contract may be extended for one additional year.

Huntington Town Hall on Feb. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
The Huntington Town Board has awarded a contract for its kayak and stand-up paddle board program and has scheduled a public hearing on a proposal to award a contract for its outdoor summer youth basketball league.

Aloha Fitness LLC, doing business as Huntington Stand Up Paddle, will run the town’s kayaking and stand-up paddling program for Huntington’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The board 5-0 in favor of awarding the contract to Aloha at the March 5 board meeting.

Under the two-year agreement, the town will receive 20 percent of total revenue. The contract may be extended for one additional year.

The board will hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. April 16 at Town Hall on a proposal to award Great Events Solutions Inc., doing business as Hoop Dreams, a contract to run the town’s summer outdoor basketball league.

The town would receive 20 percent of total generated revenue under the two-year agreement.

