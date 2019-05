Installation of new water mains on St. James’ Lake Avenue will start in early summer, Smithtown supervisor Edward Wehrheim said.

Town officials are also seeking bids by June 13 for reconstruction of the road from Patrick’s Way to Route 25.

“This is going to really bring the St. James community back,” Wehrheim told residents at a Community Association of Greater St. James meeting last week. The roughly $8.5 million project is expected to take months to complete.

The project could include purchase of a closed bar, the Irish Viking. The property could be used for parking or as a concert venue, Wehrheim said.

The hamlet used to have several bar and grills, but town officials and civic leaders have in recent months said the infrastructure rebuild could attract tonier businesses like art galleries and cafes.