Ecological makeover at Leeds Pond Preserve restores native species, pulls invasive plants 

Environmentalists are working to remove harmful vegetation from the Leeds Pond Preserve in Plandome Manor as part of a project to restore native greenery to the 36-acre ecologically diverse landscape.

The Science Museum of Long Island, a non-profit dedicated to science education which is located on the preserve, has partnered with environmental organizations to secure grant funding for the restoration effort.

Using heavy machinery, workers are removing invasive species, such as the perennial vine Kudzu, a rapidly-growing plant that can push out other native vegetation and animals that rely on those communities for food and habitat, according to the New York Invasive Species Information website. Plants that were once native to the area will replace the perennial vines and other invasive species.

“In supporting ecosystem restoration, we’re enhancing the resiliency within this bioregion to withstand a future storm,” said Hildur Palsdottir, president of the Long Island Science Museum. “If we plant natives, they are deep rooted and help deal with rain water… and native trees are better for soil health.”

Pálsdóttir said the option of having a non-chemical solution was vital because of the preserve's proximity to a pond and Manhasset Bay. She said a healthier forest helps clean the air and remove nitrogen from the area.

The organization has already removed about two acres of Kudzu and is currently working on another quarter acre of the area, she said.

Between the Science Museum, Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District and Long Island Conservancy, organizers have allotted about $33,000 for the project in 2023, officials said.

Spadefoot Construction and Design, a local company dedicated to restoring ecosystems, is working alongside the museum to tackle the issue. Frank Piccininni, president of Spadefoot, said they are hoping to restore most of the preserve, but noted that this is an ongoing project that will take consistent education and help from community stakeholders.

“The idea is to bring it to a place with our professional crew and equipment, where community groups individuals, organizations can adopt certain patches of the preserve and so on,” Piccininni said.

Piccininni said they plan to restore the woodland portion of the preserve to resemble an Oak-Tulip Tree Forest, which includes plants like oak trees and shrubs.

The company also has similar projects at Garvies Point preserve, Cedarmere Preserve and West Hills Park.

The Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District has supported the museum's efforts and provided the project with a $15,000 grant.

Derek Betts, district manager of the county agency, said historically invasive species “have not really been addressed” on Long Island and have caused lingering effects. These types of projects, he said, are vital for a healthier environment.

“Environmental conservation, as its grown and learned throughout the years, has identified invasive species removal as a key to restoring a lot of the landscapes we have in Nassau County, in order to retain the ecological function that makes Nassau County so unique,” Betts said.