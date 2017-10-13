Subscribe
    The evolution of Long Island cheerleaders

    October 13, 2017 1:56 PM

    Long Island high school cheerleading squads have changed drastically during the past century. The earliest squads were mostly male-dominated. The uniforms were much more conservative and the routines a far cry from the acrobatic stunts cheerleaders execute today. See the evolution by checking out the photos of local cheerleading squads then and now. Were you a Long Island cheerleader? Send your high school photos to josh.stewart@newsday.com and they may be featured on newsday.com.

