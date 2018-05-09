Long Island goes to the prom rewind: 2017
From a high school transformed into an enchanted castle to a junior prom held under the sea, Newsday.com attended the most elegant and exciting prom celebrations in 2017. After capturing the special moments, wild dance moves and reigning kings and queens at 40 proms, we've compiled some of the best photos of the year. Send your 2018 prom photos to rachel.weiss@newsday.com and josh.stewart@newsday.com.
MORE PHOTOS
