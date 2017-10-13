For decades, Long Island teens have paraded through neighborhoods wearing face paint, riding on handmade floats and bowing down to their kings and queens to celebrate the all-American tradition of homecoming.

The uniforms, the hairstyles and the festivities have changed somewhat over time, but in many ways, the homecomings of the '70s, '80s and '90s are very much like today's celebrations.

Check out these photos from Long Island high school homecomings of the past and present.

Have photos from a past Long Island homecoming you want to share with Newsday? Email josh.stewart@newsday.com.

East Islip kickline then (Credit: East Islip Public Library) (Credit: East Islip Public Library) Two members of the East Islip High School kickline team were all smiles for this 1995 yearbook snapshot.

East Islip kickline now (Credit: Ursula Moore) (Credit: Ursula Moore) East Islip High School's kickline team celebrated at the homecoming parade on Oct. 8, 2016.

North Babylon marching band then (Credit: North Babylon Public Library) (Credit: North Babylon Public Library) North Babylon High School marching band members struck a pose for this yearbook shot, captured at the homecoming game in 1980.

North Babylon marching band now (Credit: Veronica Murphy) (Credit: Veronica Murphy) The North Babylon High School marching band took to the football field at the school's homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2015.

North Babylon mascot then (Credit: North Babylon Public Library) (Credit: North Babylon Public Library) Students cozied up to North Babylon's beloved bulldog mascot at the homecoming festivities in 1992.

North Babylon mascot now (Credit: North Babylon School District) (Credit: North Babylon School District) Twenty-five years later, fans still get pumped to see North Babylon High School's bulldog at the annual homecoming celebration, shown on Sept. 26, 2015.

Sachem spirit then (Credit: Sachem Public Library) (Credit: Sachem Public Library) These Sachem High School students showed pride for their district at the homecoming parade in 1984. The caption in the yearbook reads: "Hey, slow down!"

Sachem spirit now (Credit: John Dundon) (Credit: John Dundon) Sachem High School East students showed some love for their football team at the homecoming game on Sept. 30, 2016.

Sachem Color Guard and Marching Band then (Credit: Sachem Public Library) (Credit: Sachem Public Library) The Sachem High School Color Guard and Marching Band performing at the homecoming festivities in 1996.

Sachem Color Guard and Marching Band now (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) The Sachem High School East Marching Band and Color Guard lit up the field at halftime during the homecoming game on Oct. 3, 2015.

Connetquot parade then (Credit: Connetquot Public Library) (Credit: Connetquot Public Library) The theme of the Connetquot High School homecoming parade of 1988 was classic children's stories. The senior class turned this into an opportunity to venture down the yellow brick road. Their "Wizard of Oz"-themed float may have only taken third place, but you must admit Patrice Santoro and Tracie Meneghini, pictured, are charming characters.

Connetquot parade now (Credit: John Friia) (Credit: John Friia) A Spider-Man float is adorned with the Connetquot High School mascot during the homecoming parade in Bohemia on Oct. 25, 2014.

Sayville homecoming theme then (Credit: Sayville Public Library) (Credit: Sayville Public Library) The Sayville High School student body chose a Disney theme for the 1991 homecoming parade. The festivities were temporarily put on hold due to rain, but these spirited pals kept their accessories intact.

Sayville homecoming theme now (Credit: Linda Mittiga) (Credit: Linda Mittiga) Sayville High School juniors had Pac-Man gobble up the competition during the homecoming halftime skit on Sept. 28, 2013.

East Islip homecoming entrance then (Credit: East Islip High School) (Credit: East Islip High School) East Islip High School cheerleaders held up red and white streamers for the football team's grand entrance at the 1985 homecoming game.

East Islip homecoming entrance now (Credit: East Islip School District) (Credit: East Islip School District) East Islip High School's Redmen varsity football team takes the field during the school's 2015 Homecoming Day game against the Miller Place High School Panthers on Oct. 10, 2015. East Islip won 17-13.

Lynbrook marching band then (Credit: Lynbrook Public Library) (Credit: Lynbrook Public Library) Members of the Lynbrook High School marching band perform at the school's 1988 homecoming.

Lynbrook marching band now The Lynbrook High School marching band entertains the crowd with their precision footwork during the halftime show of the homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012.

Sachem face paint then (Credit: Sachem Public Library) (Credit: Sachem Public Library) There it is -- the "S" symbol that covered everyone's notebooks and binders in the late '90s and throughout the 2000s. In this case, the "S" might be for Sachem High School. This snapshot comes from the school's homecoming celebration in 1997.

Sachem face paint now (Credit: Danielle Agoglia) (Credit: Danielle Agoglia) One Sachem High School North fan got into the spirit with plenty of gold face paint and glitter for the homecoming game, held on Oct. 15, 2016.

The Mepham pirate then (Credit: Merrick Public Library) (Credit: Merrick Public Library) A student dressed as a pirate, the mascot for Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, rides on a float in the 1982 homecoming parade as Mepham prepares to take on its longtime rival, Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick.

The Mepham pirate now Wellington C. Mepham High School's mascot celebrates with senior Julie Dijkstra as she is crowned homecoming queen during halftime of the school's homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013.

Sayville homecoming court then The Sayville High School homecoming court keeps warm with jackets and gloves in their group picture, featured in the school's yearbook from 1977.

Sayville homecoming king and queen now (Credit: Linda Mittiga) (Credit: Linda Mittiga) Sayville High School senior queen and king Sabrina Mayrose and Richard Salloum appear at the school's homecoming parade on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013.

Hicksville homecoming then (Credit: Hicksville Public Library ) (Credit: Hicksville Public Library ) Hicksville High School's marching band and flag bearers perform at their homecoming game, featured in the school's yearbook from 1987.

Hicksville homecoming now (Credit: Instagram / jsumersille) (Credit: Instagram / jsumersille) Hicksville High School cheerleaders cheer on the football team during the homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014.

Glen Cove floats then A float at Glen Cove High School's homecoming parade, featured in their yearbook from 1991.

Glen Cove floats now (Credit: Instagram user tarakconry) (Credit: Instagram user tarakconry) Glen Cove High School students ride on one of the many floats in the homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013.

Northport cheerleaders then (Credit: Northport High School) (Credit: Northport High School) Northport High School cheerleaders show some school spirit at their homecoming game, featured in the school's yearbook from 1994.

Northport cheerleaders now (Credit: John Friia) (Credit: John Friia) The Northport High School cheerleading squad gets the crowd going during the homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014.

Rocky Point mascot then (Credit: Rocky Point High School yearbook) (Credit: Rocky Point High School yearbook) The Rocky Point High School eagle, munching on a rubber ducky, at the school's 1991 homecoming.

Rocky Point mascot now (Credit: Instagram user artonorato) (Credit: Instagram user artonorato) The Rocky Point High School Mascot, the Eagle, pumps up the crowd at the start of the Rocky Point Powder Puff football game, part of the school's homecoming festivities, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.

Half Hollow Hills East royalty then (Credit: Half Hollow Hills East HS) (Credit: Half Hollow Hills East HS) Half Hollow Hills High School East celebrates their homecoming king and queen in their yearbook from 1972.

Half Hollow Hills East royalty now (Credit: Rachael Funk) (Credit: Rachael Funk) Yolanda Jean-Baptiste and Luke Longo were crowned homecoming queen and king at Half Hollow Hills High School East on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014.

Mepham cheerleaders then (Credit: Merrick Public Library) (Credit: Merrick Public Library) The Wellington C. Mepham High School cheerleaders perform at the Bellmore school's 1982 homecoming as the Pirates take on Merrick's Sanford H. Calhoun High School. Both schools are located in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District.

Mepham cheerleaders now Members of the varsity cheerleading team performed during the annual homecoming game at Wellington C. Mepham High School in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013.

Lynbrook cheerleaders then (Credit: Lynbrook Public Library) (Credit: Lynbrook Public Library) Lynbrook High School cheerleaders ride in the 1989 homecoming parade aboard a fire engine. The Owls lost to rival Plainedge, 20-0, that year.

Lynbrook cheerleaders now Lynbrook High School cheerleaders rally the fans to cheer their team on to a homecoming victory on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013.

Mineola marching band then (Credit: Mineola Public Library) (Credit: Mineola Public Library) The Mineola High School marching band performs in the 1993 homecoming parade, sporting cowboy hats and tasseled shirts.

Mineola marching band now (Credit: Instagram user chelsea_j_katz) (Credit: Instagram user chelsea_j_katz) The rain doesn't stop the Mineola Mustangs Marching Band from performing in their school's 32nd annual homecoming parade on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013.

Roslyn football team then (Credit: Roslyn School District ) (Credit: Roslyn School District ) Members of the football and cheerleading teams at Roslyn High School take part in their homecoming celebration in a photo from the school's 1978 yearbook.