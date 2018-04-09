High school student bodies often take stock of the notable personalities getting ready to graduate, celebrating them as the best at something — and occasionally, that prediction rings true throughout their lives. See if you recognize any of these Long Islanders pegged as senior superlatives among their peers in past years.

And if you have any senior superlatives you want featured on newsday.com, email josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Most School Spirited Joseph Genalo and Joan Ebtinger were chosen to be the most school spirited among their peers in Wellington C. Mepham High School Class of 1962.

Most Popular Suzanne Meyer and Ted Davies were decided the most popular students of Patchogue-Medford High School's Class of 1958.

Most Talented Teddy Castellucci and Cathy Proper were chosen as the most talented people in Lindenhurst Senior High School's Class of 1983. Castellucci went on to find success as a music composer in the movie industry, including several Adam Sandler films; he even appeared onscreen as a musician in "The Wedding Singer" (1998).

Best Dressed Tracey Dean and Pat Harris were named as the "best dressed" students among their peers at the Riverhead High School Class of 1983.

Class Clown Patti Ann LuPone was deemed the female "class clown" of Northport High School's Class of 1967, as well as the "most musical" and "most dramatic," and the caption next to her head shot states she was "the most well known person in school." LuPone went on to become a star of stage and screen, winning two Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards, starred in several TV shows and in such films as "Witness" (1985) and "Driving Miss Daisy" (1989).

Best Smile Frank Esposito and Sue Siegler were deemed to have the "best smiles" among their schoolmates in the Island Trees High School Class of 1990.

Biggest Prevaricator Today, this might be called "biggest quibbler." James Reidy was chosen by his peers in the Islip High School's Class of 1940 as the "biggest prevaricator" among the seniors.

Most Popular Martha Kemp and Brain Winslow were chosen as the "most popular" students in Carle Place High School's Class of 1966.

Most Scholarly Keith Vetter and Mary Gagliardo were named "most scholarly" students of the North Babylon High School Class of 1961.

Bob Ciulla and Patti Andrejewski were determined to be the "best singers" among their peers in the Lindenhurst Senior High School Class of 1971. If Andrejewski looks familiar, it could be because she went on to become a Grammy Award-winning rock star, performing under the name Pat Benatar.

Wildest Hair The "Wildest Hair" superlative was awarded to Alison Haimes and Kevin Birmingham of East Islip High School in 1998.

Nuttiest Tara Ledesma and Matt McManus were voted "Nuttiest" by their peers at East Islip High School in 1998. Ledesma is quoted in the yearbook as saying, "Tara Vision: It's the wave of the future!"

Most Unique Liz Iacullo and Feng Zheng were named "Most Unique" in the 2006 East Islip High School yearbook. Iacullo holds up a sign that reads: "We should have won 'Best Looking!' "

Most Dramatic The student body of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School has shown to have a knack for recognizing talent, especially when senior John Youngs was named the school's Class of 1967's "Most Dramatic" male (senior Chyrl Dembroff was chosen the Most Dramatic female student). Youngs is better known today as actor John Savage, who has appeared in several major motion pictures, including such notable films as "The Deer Hunter" (1978), "Do the Right Thing" (1989) and "The Godfather Part III" (1990).

Typical Seniors Allison Packert and Ken Randazzo were named the most "Typical Seniors" of MacArthur High School's Class of 1989.

Most Likely to Succeed Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School's Class of 1980 voted their classmates Josh Metlay and Diane Franklin the seniors "Most Likely to Succeed." Franklin was also picked as the female "Class Dramatist," and the nods ended up foretelling decisions, as Diane went on to star in several major motion pictures, including such '80's hits as "Better Off Dead," (1985) "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989) and "The Last American Virgin" (1982).

Most Sincere Ole Juul Gram Mary Ellen Wazlo was deemed "Most Sincere" of all the students of East Hampton High School's Class of 1959. (Notable fact: Ole was an exchange student from Denmark, yet still won the "Sincere" vote over all the other boys in his class.)

Best Dressed Hal Dunn and Denise Realmuto were named as the "Best Dressed" students among their peers in the Baldwin High School Class of 1973.

Teachers' Trials Brian McCreedy and Lydia Berglin were determined to be the top "Teachers' Trials" among their peers in the Hampton Bays High School Class of 1958.

Most Literary East Meadow High School students Glenn Korman and Janet Bronstein were chosen as the "Most Literary" members of their class, the Class of 1978, by their peers.

Most Likely to Weasel Out of Trouble Wantagh High School Class of 1995 members Colin Higbee and Michele Mirro were chosen as the students "Most Likely to Weasel Out of Trouble."

Most Cosmopolitan Dave Boiles and Mary Mellon were named the "Most Cosmopolitan" students among their peers in King Park High School's Class of 1973.

Most Popular Kathleen Rowse was chosen by her classmates as the Most Popular girl of the Patchogue-Medford High School Class of 1929.

Best Dancers Carol Scheckman and David Cohen were chosen by their classmates as the Best Dancers of the Sanford H. Calhoun High School Senior Class of 1960.

Best dressed Senior Joann Forman was picked by her classmates as the Best Dressed female student in Levittown Memorial High School Class of 1960.

Most Individual Seniors Kevin Fagan and Mela Catanzaro were chosen as the "Most Individual" students in the Valley Stream Central High School Class of 1984.

Nicest Hair Sayville students Megan Mall and Matt Duerr were deemed the students with the Nicest Hair in the Class of 1989.

Nicest Eyes Donna Berry and Doug Koch were designated the students with the Nicest Eyes in the Division Avenue High School Class of 1990.

Best Dressed Shawn Dillon and Tarnita Sumpter were chosen by their peers as the Best Dressed male and female students of the Longwood High School Class of 1991.

Wiliest Billy Crystal, Dee Dee Rosenberg and Eileen Nad were chosen the three "Williest" [sic] students of Long Beach High School's Class of 1965. Crystal has since proved he is indeed shrewd, going on star in such movies as "The Princess Bride," "Throw Momma from the Train," "When Harry Met Sally," "Analyze This" and "Monsters, Inc.," while also spending a season as a cast member on the iconic NBC TV show "Saturday Night Live."

Best Smile Seniors Pam Frank and Noah Yosha were chosen by their classmates as having the Best Smile of the John F. Kennedy High School Class of 1995.

Class Clowns Jay Acham and Diane James were named the Class Clowns in the Newfield High School Class of 1997.

Class Clown Amy Schumer in her "Class Comedian" South Side High School Class of 1999 yearbook photo.

Most Involved The Mineola High School Class of 2000 chose Lauren Scala as the Most Involved female member of their class. The 2000 Homecoming King Vishal Gandhi, left, was the male choice. Scala was also the Homecoming Queen. She's currently a reporter and TV personality working for the WNBC programs "Today in New York" and "New York Live."