The Next Chapter, a forthcoming independent bookstore in Huntington that the founder hopes will "reincarnate" the spirit of Book Revue, reached its $250,000 fundraising goal Saturday.

Mallory Braun, a former Book Revue manager, is the woman behind The Next Chapter, which she plans to open next year. While a location hasn’t yet been chosen, Braun said she is eyeing a spot in Huntington Village close to the former Book Revue.

The 28-year-old worked under Book Revue owner Richard Klein, who is acting as a consultant for the new shop. Braun credits the campaign’s success to mentorship from Klein, who has about 50 years of experience in the book trade.

To accomplish her dream of reintroducing an indie bookstore to Huntington, Braun launched a Kickstarter campaign with the bold goal of raising a quarter of a million dollars in 45 days. As of Saturday with just days to spare, the pledged donations surpassed the goal.

"It feels fabulous," Braun told Newsday of reaching the goal. "I really knew this was going to be successful from the beginning, so it’s nice to have proof of that. … I think independent bookstores are really important. I hope that it will in some way fill the shoes of Book Revue — fill the void that Book Revue left."

The push for the shop comes after the September shuttering of Book Revue, Long Island’s largest independent bookstore that served Huntington for more than four decades. It closed after the landlord and Klein couldn’t agree on new lease terms leaving bibliophiles with no local options.

The Next Chapter will initially offer rare and used books and will add to the shelves over time. Braun, who has so far received over 5,000 donated books, also plans to offer classes, workshops, local author readings and performances. She described her vision as creating a place of "solace, wonder and exhilaration."

Book Revue served as a cornerstone of the community for decades, where readers could get lost in a novel, have a coffee with a friend in the shop’s cafe and meet other Huntington residents.

"I’ve had a lot of people express support and conviction, which mirrored my own conviction and Richard’s as well," Braun said. "It’s always really great to hear."