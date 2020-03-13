Following two Suffolk towns, two more Long Island towns — North Hempstead and Riverhead — declared a state of emergency Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration allows the supervisor to respond to emergency needs as they may arise during a crisis in a quicker manner, North Hempstead spokesman Gordon Tepper said.

“The state of emergency will allow the Town to implement public safety measures, purchase essential items and services quickly, suspend parking regulations, and respond to emergency needs,” North Hempstead said in a news release.

Southold Town on Thursday became the first to declare a state of emergency. Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci issued an executive order Thursday as well, declaring a disaster emergency and temporarily closing some town facilities.

North Hempstead has canceled the next town board meeting. It also has canceled all town-run social events and senior programs through March 20. Many senior groups that meet in town parks, village halls and other facilities also have canceled or postponed their meetings and classes.

But senior services, such as rides for grocery shopping, nonemergency medical appointments and Meals on Wheels, under Project Independence, will continue, Tepper said. As of Friday, all town facilities remain open, he said.

According to an order Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar posted on the town's website, several programs and town meetings had been canceled, effective 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The Riverhead Town Board’s March 17 meeting is canceled, along with all town committee meetings through the end of March. In-house recreation programs and senior citizen in-house programs are canceled through March.

While Town Hall will remain open on a limited basis and the police department and Riverhead Town Court will remain open, all town facilities and buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

The Riverhead Rocks Run 10-mile run event scheduled for March 22 on East Main Street has been postponed, along with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 28.

For part-time employees, all limits on weekly hours will be suspended during the emergency period.

For senior residents, residential repairs through the expanded in-home services will be performed on a limited basis. Transportation requests for seniors will continue on a “very limited” basis, according to the statement.

Aguiar added that anyone who violated any provision of the order would be charged with a class B misdemeanor.

The Riverhead Central School District was closed Friday for additional cleaning of all buildings. District officials plan to make a decision over the weekend regarding how to proceed for next week. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus within the schools, officials said in a statement posted on the district's website.