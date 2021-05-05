The state Assembly on Tuesday passed legislation that would establish a new water authority in Nassau and to cap rate increases by New York American Water, but the bill differs considerably from a Senate version and state officials called it "unconstitutional."

The bill would create a North and South Shore Water Authority, while prohibiting a private water works company operating in Nassau from requesting a rate increase from the Public Service Commission in excess of 2%.

Merrick-based New York American Water instituted a rate increase of 26% to 30% on May 1, according to a recent notice by the company, after failed legislative attempts to nix the hike by providing the company with an exemption from a special franchise tax that makes up upwards of 50% of ratepayer bills. The cap sought in the Assembly bill would be retroactive, meaning it would prevent the company from recouping more than a year of forestalled rate hikes and surcharges provided for under its PSC rate case.

Assemb. Michael Montesano, a co-sponsor of the Assembly bill, called that legislation "a huge win for Long Islanders," one that will stop private water companies from "monopoliz[ing] the water utility market." He called on the Senate to pass similar legislation.

But two Department of Public Service officials, who have been closely following the bill and had been negotiating with the Legislature to pass another backed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, said the Assembly bill is "unconstitutional and illegal on its face."

Another senior official said the Department of Public Service explained that New York American Water had agreed to delay already approved rate hikes and surcharges, at the request of the state, and that expenses it sought to recoup had already been incurred. The Department of Public Service had been actively negotiating with the Legislature to pass the tax-exemption and Nassau County Water Authority bill as part of the state budget, and separate legislation in the Senate. Thus far, full passage in the Legislature means neither bill will advance.

In a statement, Department of Public Service chief executive John B. Howard said, "We continue to be willing to work with all stakeholders and hear their serious ideas for relieving NY American Water customers from the enormous burden caused by the imposition of local property taxes, and for setting a path forward to true ‘public water.’ "

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Monday, the state Senate passed legislation that more closely mirrored legislation that had been part of Cuomo’s budget, including creating the new water authority, which would take up to two years to establish, and creating a three-year phase in for the tax exemption, which would have provided immediate rate relief for the company’s 124,000 Nassau customers.

The state in a study released last month said a public takeover of all or part of the New York American Water system is feasible and in the public interest, and at least three entities — including the Massapequa Water District, the Village of Sea Cliff and the Suffolk County Water Authority — agreed, and laid out plans for doing so.

New York American Water officials have said the best way to lower rates for customers is to allow its planned $607 million sale to Liberty Utilities to go through, and to pass franchise-tax exemption legislation.

Passage of the Senate legislation Monday did not raise cheers in the Legislature because the language of the Assembly bill had been circulating Friday, with little hope of a reconciliation with the Senate version.

"Unfortunately, as we stand here today I don’t have the greatest expectation this will be a joint bill and end up being the law of the land, and that’s unfortunate," state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said Monday. "We still stand here willing to work with any governmental body to help put off these increases."

New York American Water’s public message advised customers to "take a look below to see how your bill will change" with the new rates, and depending on water usage. Average Sea Cliff customers who use 8,000 gallons will see a monthly water bill of $93.55, while Lynbrook customers will see an $80.30 bill and Merrick customers a $59.85 bill. The statement lists pre-increase amounts.