NYU Winthrop Hospital will add armed security guards beginning April 15, the Mineola hospital’s president said Tuesday.

“After engaging with our own staff, as well as consultation with our internal security team, Nassau County police, and the review of multiple options, NYU Winthrop Hospital has decided to retain the services of an outside security firm to provide an armed security detail on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, throughout our main hospital,” John Collins, president and chief executive officer of NYU Winthrop, said in a statement. “These uniformed guards will patrol the hospital on a continuous basis, beginning on or about April 15, and will supplement, not replace, the services of our own security force.”

Hospital officials had earlier said NYU Winthrop was likely to begin using armed guards this year.

Most Long Island hospitals have either added armed guards or are planning to do so.

Northwell Health has armed guards in most of its 13 Island hospitals and expects to have them in the rest within the next several months.

Catholic Health Services is considering armed guards in its six Island hospitals, a spokeswoman said — although the director of security at one CHS hospital told members of the Smithtown Town Council last month that a decision already has been made to add armed guards beginning July 1.

Stony Brook University Hospital has had armed patrols for 25 years, the last 20 from members of the university’s own police department.