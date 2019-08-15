The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum received a 10-year extension to remain at its current location at the former Long Island Rail Road station building in Oyster Bay hamlet.

The town board voted at its July 30 meeting to extend its contract with the museum, which was set to expire in December 2020. The contract calls for the museum to pay not more than $60,000 a year to operate out of the historic building.

“I just want to thank you for extending that agreement relative to the historic train station just north of here,” museum board member Rob Brusca said at the meeting. “We are in the midst of a restoration to that station and a 10-year extension will go a very, very long way in securing additional grant moneys and substantial donations from additional donors from that jurisdiction extended for the 10-year period.”

The museum’s board wrote to town officials in April asking for the extension. Board members said some donors were concerned about giving money to the organization with the contract expiring next year.