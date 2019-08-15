TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandTowns

Oyster Bay Railroad Museum receives a 10-year extension to stay put

Izzy Hamilton, 3, watches as a model train

Izzy Hamilton, 3, watches as a model train rushes by at the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum on Nov. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum received a 10-year extension to remain at its current location at the former Long Island Rail Road station building in Oyster Bay hamlet.

The town board voted at its July 30 meeting to extend its contract with the museum, which was set to expire in December 2020. The contract calls for the museum to pay not more than $60,000 a year to operate out of the historic building.

“I just want to thank you for extending that agreement relative to the historic train station just north of here,” museum board member Rob Brusca said at the meeting. “We are in the midst of a restoration to that station and a 10-year extension will go a very, very long way in securing additional grant moneys and substantial donations from additional donors from that jurisdiction extended for the 10-year period.”

The museum’s board wrote to town officials in April asking for the extension. Board members said some donors were concerned about giving money to the organization with the contract expiring next year.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachel Uda on June

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The William Miller House in Miller Place. New homes coming to 'small-town' LI community
HIA-LI president Terri Alessi-Miceli, seen on Nov. 29, $49,500 ad campaign will tout LI Innovation Park
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in July. 1600: Trump cajoles Netanyahu to bar 'Squad' pair
Eileen Echeverria of West Islip on Thursday with Sister: Cop who killed himself had June mental eval
Edward Hannon, a project director for Northrop Grumman, Residents criticize Northrop Grumman waste plan
The MTA, including the Long Island Rail Road, Report: MTA ignored warnings about overtime
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search