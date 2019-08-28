TODAY'S PAPER
Public hearing will consider extending Frontier Airlines' lease at MacArthur Airport

The first Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Long Island MacArthur Airport lands in Ronkonkoma on Aug. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Islip Town officials will hold a public hearing in September to consider extending Frontier Airlines' lease at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

The town board voted 4-0 during a meeting Aug. 20 to hold the hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at town hall.

Councilman John Cochrane was not present during the vote.

According to a resolution, the proposed lease for Frontier is for one year, with a one-year renewal option for four additional years. The lease is for airport space used by the airline, officials said.

Financial details of the proposed lease for Frontier, and how it compared to previous years, were not immediately available.

Frontier began flying from the Ronkonkoma airport in August 2017. The airline plans to add 38 roundtrip flights a week this winter, including daily service to the Florida destinations of Tampa, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers.

In June, Frontier served its 1 millionth passenger since it began operations out of MacArthur.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

