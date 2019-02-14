TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
32° Good Morning
Long IslandTowns

Riverhead's $18.5M mixed-use housing awarded grant from National Grid

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

A mixed-use affordable housing complex in downtown Riverhead has been awarded a grant from National Grid that will offset some of the costs for the $18.5 million development.

Peconic Crossing, a 45-unit complex, was recently awarded a $25,000 grant through National Grid’s Cinderella Program.

Gwen O’Shea, president and chief executive of the Community Development Corp. of Long Island, a co-partner with Conifer Realty, LLC in developing the complex, said the grant would go toward offsetting costs related to the development’s construction and completion, outreach and advertising for the project.

The complex, which held its grand opening in November, was opened to house artists and those displaced by storms such as superstorm Sandy. The Riverhead Town Board granted final approval to the complex in March 2016.

“Significant funding” for the project had previously come from sources including the Suffolk County Workforce Infrastructure Program, the Empire State Development Fund, and the New York State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, O’Shea said.

“At some point, there might be a great opportunity to expand what we’re bringing through that project," she said. "As far as feeling positive and confident about the resources that have been brought in to make sure the project thrives as it currently stands, we feel really good about that,” O’Shea said.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The weather forecast for Thursday. Forecast: Sunny Valentine's Day for Long Island
Long Island Rail Road president Phil Eng hosts Commuters question value of LIRR ticket
Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs announces the Nassau Democrats designate candidates slate
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen in 1600: Human rights wrongs? Here's sand in your eye
Community members at the Roosevelt school board special Roosevelt board discusses noose images
A view of the elevator where 12 trapped Authorities: 12 rescued from LIRR elevator