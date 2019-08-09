TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
Long IslandTowns

Riverhead Town Board votes to authorize $1M in bonds for upgrades, positions

A view of Riverhead Town Hall at 200

A view of Riverhead Town Hall at 200 Howell Ave. in Riverhead on June 5. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

The Riverhead Town Board voted Aug. 6 to approve funding for streetlight replacements, fill key town positions and set public hearings for next month.

The board voted to authorize $1 million in bonds — which would be paid out over five years — will finance new lighting that is projected to save the town about $200,000 annually in electrical costs.

Council members also voted 5-0 to appoint Frank Mancini as the new superintendent for the Riverhead Water District. Mancini will replace Mark Conklin, who retired from the position in June.

Mancini previously worked with the Suffolk County Water Authority and Brookhaven National Laboratory, according to Mancini’s LinkedIn page and town hall officials. Mancini will start his new job in several weeks at an annual salary of $150,000.

A public hearing was set for Sept. 4 on proposed changes to the town’s application procedures covering landmarks and historic districts. A separate hearing on the same day will allow for public comment on whether to make changes to Landmarks Preservation Commission and Architectural Review Board guidelines.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

This Cutchogue home sits on 2.16 acres. 1897 LI house lists for $599,000
Peak viewing times of the meteor shower are LI parks open late, free parking for meteor shower
Emergency crews work near Hempstead and Woodfield avenues 2 storms down trees, utility poles in Nassau County
Suffolk police officers in Ronkonkoma at Thursday's news Suffolk police plan active shooter drills for schools
Erika London of Manhattan and her daughter Misha LIRR moms 'pumped' for private nursing space
Sheila Friedman leaves a federal courthouse in Brooklyn Landlady sentenced to home confinement
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search