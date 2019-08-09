The Riverhead Town Board voted Aug. 6 to approve funding for streetlight replacements, fill key town positions and set public hearings for next month.

The board voted to authorize $1 million in bonds — which would be paid out over five years — will finance new lighting that is projected to save the town about $200,000 annually in electrical costs.

Council members also voted 5-0 to appoint Frank Mancini as the new superintendent for the Riverhead Water District. Mancini will replace Mark Conklin, who retired from the position in June.

Mancini previously worked with the Suffolk County Water Authority and Brookhaven National Laboratory, according to Mancini’s LinkedIn page and town hall officials. Mancini will start his new job in several weeks at an annual salary of $150,000.

A public hearing was set for Sept. 4 on proposed changes to the town’s application procedures covering landmarks and historic districts. A separate hearing on the same day will allow for public comment on whether to make changes to Landmarks Preservation Commission and Architectural Review Board guidelines.