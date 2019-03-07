Saltaire Village officials have unveiled a tentative budget that would increase spending by about 8 percent and potentially pierce the state tax cap.

The tentative $3.9 million budget would increase spending by nearly $300,000 for the Fire Island village of 400 homes, according to the document.

“There is still a lot of work to do on the budget, but I am fairly certain that we will pierce the tax cap this year,” clerk/administrator Mario Posillico said in an email.

The board voted this month to pre-emptively pierce the 2-percent tax cap, a move officials have taken every year since 2011 without utilizing it before, officials have said.

Officials expect to outspend the current year’s appropriations by about $135,000 and project a deficit of about 245,000, according to the budget.

For 2019-2020, costs would increase for several departments, including recreation, docks and beaches, according to the budget.

Salaries would increase by 6.6 percent, from about $1.3 million to more than $1.4 million, according to the budget. The largest raise would go to Posillico, a longtime employee whose salary would increase by nearly $50,000 to $223,750. Posillico is also the building inspector, assessor and budget director.

The board will host a budget workshop on March 13 and a public hearing on April 10.