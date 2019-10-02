Stony Brook Southampton Hospital will hold its annual free flu-shot clinic for adults 18 years or older on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Parrish Memorial Hall in Southampton.

Parrish is located at 235 Herrick Rd., on the corner of Lewis Street.

Vaccines are subject to availability, and valid identification is required. No appointments are necessary.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 80,000 people died of the flu and its complications in the U.S. in 2018. That is the disease's highest death toll in at least four decades, and 24,000 more than the worst toll in recent years.

“Flu vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu and flu-related complications,” said Deborah Maile, director of infection prevention at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. “Get your flu vaccine by the end of October before the flu begins spreading as it takes two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.”