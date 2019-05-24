Leave the sunscreen at home this summer because beginning this Memorial Day weekend, dispensers at beaches, pools, marinas and spray parks in the Town of Babylon will give out free 30 SPF sunscreen.

Twenty-five plastic dispensers filled with Coppertone Sport 30 SPF, courtesy of Northport-based Creative Advertising Concepts Inc., will be spread among the town’s outdoor spaces. The town logo and a paid ad from Northwell Health will appear on the battery-powered dispensers.

The Northwell Health ads pay for the cost of the dispensers, which won’t cost the town anything.

Babylon Parks and Recreation Commissioner Celeste Kusmierski described the dispensers, which will be refilled throughout the season, as looking like parking meters.

“It’s pretty neat,” Kusmierski said. “Everybody’s got to be sun aware.”

Each of the town’s five pools, three ocean beaches, two bay beaches, three spray parks and two marinas will get at least one dispenser through Labor Day.

The towns of Hempstead, Huntington and Oyster Bay also have sunscreen dispensers at their facilities.