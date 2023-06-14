Residents weigh in on Huntington plan to legalize basement rentals

Residents packed a Huntington Town Board meeting Tuesday night, eager to discuss the merits of legalizing basement apartments and detached structures, with some expressing concerns over potential quality of life issues and others insisting it gives people a decent place to live at a reasonable price.

Town officials are proposing changes that would legalize basement apartments and detached garages as secondary living spaces in single-family homes, measures they say will help boost affordable housing and offer economic relief for residents. Up until 2019 basement apartments were legal.

Traffic and environmental concerns, lack of code enforcement and the stress more people moving into town might have on public services were just some of the reasons some residents said they were either opposed or concerned about the measure.

While those who supported it said it’s an opportunity for people to remain local instead of being priced out of Huntington.

Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, to the anger of some residents, cut down the normal three-minute speaking opportunity to just one minute. Some people waited up to two hours to get into town hall as public safety officials limited the number of people allowed in the building as ordered by the Fire Marshall.

Jon Artz, of Huntington said, he came out at the last minute to hear from both sides.

Artz said if there is another pandemic he is concerned an overburdened system will not be ready for more people living in Huntington.

“I don’t know if we’ll be prepared to answer the call,” he said during a five-minute break of the marathon hearing. “I haven’t heard anybody talk about ‘well this is how we’ll going to handle this.' So I have reservations.”

Supporter Hunter Gross, President of the Huntington Housing Coalition, said the "law is not reinventing the wheel."

“We’ve had legal basement apartments from 1991 to 2019," Gross said, during the five-minute break. "this law is ensuring young people, seniors and working families don’t have to leave the town of Huntington.”

If the changes are approved, new units will require sprinklers and the fire marshal be alerted to their location. The fire marshal then must share the information with first-responder units.

Board Member Joan Cergol, who is co-sponsoring the legislation with fellow Board Member Dave Bennardo, said if the amendment is approved, it will allow homeowners to use their residences to earn additional income and in a best-case scenario, boost the amount of affordabe housing in Huntington.