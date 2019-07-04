North Fork officials announced the start of new weekday schedule adjustments for the ferry service connecting Shelter Island residents to Greenport’s LIRR station.

North Ferry Co. this week is starting a 5 a.m. weekday departure so Shelter Island residents have a chance to catch the first train from Greenport at 5:25 a.m. Additionally, the service is adjusting the second weekday ferry departure to 5:30 a.m. from 5:40 a.m. so commuters can catch the 5:55 a.m. Hampton Jitney from Greenport, officials said.

The service extension came about after Shelter Island residents complained there was not enough coordination among often-used transportation options for them to commute between their homes and the mainland.

Bridgford Hunt, general manager of North Ferry, called the new schedule a “game-changer.”

“People can have a more relaxed connection with the train at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday,” Hunt said.

Suffolk Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Sag Harbor) and Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), and State Assemb. Fred Thiele Jr.(I-Sag Harbor), said Tuesday the new weekday schedule would help improve public transportation for East End commuters and get cars off the road.

Elizabeth Galle, a Shelter Island resident whose husband, Michael Galle, works as a property asset manager in Manhattan, said the new service would allow him to “develop a very flexible workweek, which is going to be awesome for us.”